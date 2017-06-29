Paul puts Rockets in 'weapons race' with Warriors and NBA elite - Morey
GM Daryl Morey believes Chris Paul's arrival puts Houston in a very strong position to take down defending champions Golden State. Houston are confident the acquisition of Chris Paul alongside James Harden will help the Rockets compete with NBA juggernaut the Golden State Warriors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC