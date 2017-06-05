Ok please stop

Monday

With all of the Anthony Davis trade talk. I'm not saying that there is not a world where Anthony Davis could be traded to the Celtics but all of you are throwing out trade ideas that are so vastly undervalued that I'm fairly certain you all think that the Celtics/Nets trade is the norm and not an anomaly.

Chicago, IL

