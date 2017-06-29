Now's the time: Pelicans enter free a...

Now's the time: Pelicans enter free agency with an urgent need to boost the roster and win this year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD -- New Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, right, shares a laugh with Pelicans Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis, left, and Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps Monday, June 22, 2015, during a press conference introducing him as the Pelicans new head coach. Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD -- New Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, right, shares a laugh with Pelicans Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis, left, and Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps Monday, June 22, 2015, during a press conference introducing him as the Pelicans new head coach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,338 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC