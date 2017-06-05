NBA Free Agents Who Could Receive Une...

NBA Free Agents Who Could Receive Unexpected Max Contracts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BleacherReport

A max deal for Jrue Holiday would most definitely, without question, be a complete surprise...if we didn't have almost a half-year's notice one was in the pipeline. "The [New Orleans] Pelicans are prepared to do a max or near-max deal for Holiday and that salary value may be too rich for other suitors, especially given Holiday's injury history," Steve Kyler wrote in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,370 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC