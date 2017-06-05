NBA Free Agents Who Could Receive Unexpected Max Contracts

A max deal for Jrue Holiday would most definitely, without question, be a complete surprise...if we didn't have almost a half-year's notice one was in the pipeline. "The [New Orleans] Pelicans are prepared to do a max or near-max deal for Holiday and that salary value may be too rich for other suitors, especially given Holiday's injury history," Steve Kyler wrote in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.