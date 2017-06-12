NBA Draft Rumor: Celtics in "Serious ...

NBA Draft Rumor: Celtics in "Serious Talks" with Sixers for #1 Pick

Friday Jun 16

ESPN's Marc Stein and Zach Lowe reported Friday that the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are in "serious talks" over a deal that would send the number one pick to Philadelphia in exchange for likely the number three pick as well as other future picks. League sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me that the Sixers and Celtics are in serious talks on a trade involving the No.

Chicago, IL

