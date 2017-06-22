NBA draft live 2017: Pick-by-pick results
Welcome friends! The 2017 NBA Draft is here and the Atlanta Hawks currently hold three picks including the 19th selection of the first round. New GM Travis Schlenk wasted little time making his mark on the club when he sent Dwight Howard and the 31st pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC