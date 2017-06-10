LeBron James discusses return to Cleveland Cavaliers in Uninterrupted's 'The Shop'

Over the final three minutes of Game 3 of the Finals, the Warriors outscored the Cavaliers 11-0, stealing what looked like a Cavs win to go up 3-0 in the Finals. The Warriors lead this series 3-0 and if they win Game 4 on Friday night, the Larry O'Brien Trophy will be presented on the road for the third consecutive season.

