Kemba Walker wins 2016-17 NBA Sportsmanship Award

The NBA announced yesterday that Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker is the recipient of the Joe Dumars Trophy presented to the 2016-17 NBA Sportsmanship Award winner. The 27-year-old becomes the first Charlotte player to earn the accolade since the award's inception following the 1995-96 season.

Chicago, IL

