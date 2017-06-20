It sounds more and more like the Clippers acquiring Austin...
The Los Angeles Clippers as we've known them for six years ended on Wednesday when it was reported the Houston Rockets and Clippers agreed to a trade to send Chris Paul to the Rockets. The move wasn't wholly unexpected as some NBA rumors suggested Paul, Blake Griffin, and J.J. Redick, all free agents this summer, may not re-sign with the Clippers after yet another early postseason exit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC