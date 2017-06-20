It sounds more and more like the Clippers acquiring Austin...

The Los Angeles Clippers as we've known them for six years ended on Wednesday when it was reported the Houston Rockets and Clippers agreed to a trade to send Chris Paul to the Rockets. The move wasn't wholly unexpected as some NBA rumors suggested Paul, Blake Griffin, and J.J. Redick, all free agents this summer, may not re-sign with the Clippers after yet another early postseason exit.

