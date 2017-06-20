Isaac and Bacon Anticipate Thursday's NBA Draft
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. In one of the most anticipated NBA Drafts in Florida State basketball history, Seminole stars Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon are on the cusp of reaching their dreams and beginning their professional careers when the 2017 NBA Draft from the Barclays Center begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
