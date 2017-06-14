Is This the Summer NBA Players Leave ...

Is This the Summer NBA Players Leave Millions on the Table to Form...

Is This the Summer NBA Players Leave Millions on the Table to Form Super Teams and Compete with the Warriors? Is This the Summer NBA Players Leave Millions on the Table to Form Super Teams and Compete with the Warriors? We're a few weeks away from a fascinating showdown all around the NBA: Free agents like Gordon Hayward , Blake Griffin , Kyle Lowry , Jrue Holiday and Chris Paul will be faced with a difficult decision - take as much money as I can get, or take a little less and join a team that could compete with the Warriors and Cavs for NBA supremacy . Of course, not all "take the money" situations are created equal.

Chicago, IL

