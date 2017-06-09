Is DeMarcus Cousins a viable trade target?
What's the likelihood of the New Orleans Pelicans trading DeMarcus Cousins for Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love? Does Cousins give the Cavs a better chance at defeating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals? After Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals was over, ESPN's Marc J. Spears floated the idea of the Cleveland Cavaliers trading Kevin Love for New Orleans Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins. If the Cavs do make a major roster move this offseason, @MarcJSpearsESPN suggested going after DeMarcus Cousins on KNBR pic.twitter.com/C7rAKlAWyN Cousins, who the Cavs attempted to acquire before being rebuffed by the Sacramento Kings, is set to be a free agent after the season is over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC