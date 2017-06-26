Gonzaga's Jordan Mathews will play summer ball for New Orleans Pelicans - Fri, 23 Jun 2017 PST

Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews looks to pass as South Carolina guard PJ Dozier and South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell defend during the second half of an NCAA Final Four basketball game, Sat., April 1, 2017, in Phoenix. Former Gonzaga Bulldog Jordan Mathews has reached an agreement to play for the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA summer league.

