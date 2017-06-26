Gonzaga's Jordan Mathews will play su...

Gonzaga's Jordan Mathews will play summer ball for New Orleans Pelicans - Fri, 23 Jun 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews looks to pass as South Carolina guard PJ Dozier and South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell defend during the second half of an NCAA Final Four basketball game, Sat., April 1, 2017, in Phoenix. Former Gonzaga Bulldog Jordan Mathews has reached an agreement to play for the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA summer league.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC