EssenceFest: Master P Gifts Local New Orleans Senior Residence With...

The Hip Hop mogul and proud NOLA native gives back in a major way to help the elders in the community who helped raise him. The 2017 Essence Festival got off to an amazing start as Master P and his Team Hope NOLA Foundation partnered with ESSENCE to beautify the local Guste Senior Residences in New Orleans on Thursday morning as the first part of the ESSENCE Day of Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.