#EssenceFest: Master P Gifts Local Ne...

#EssenceFest: Master P Gifts Local New Orleans Senior Residence With...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Essence Magazine

The Hip Hop mogul and proud NOLA native gives back in a major way to help the elders in the community who helped raise him. The 2017 Essence Festival got off to an amazing start as Master P and his Team Hope NOLA Foundation partnered with ESSENCE to beautify the local Guste Senior Residences in New Orleans on Thursday morning as the first part of the ESSENCE Day of Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC