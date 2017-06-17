Danny Ainge is Stockpiling 1st Round Picks to Make a Run at Anthony Davis

If the 76ers do indeed trade three #1 picks to move up two spots and draft Markelle Fultz , it'll put Danny Ainge and the Celtics in position to pull off the unthinkable: Prying Anthony Davis out of New Orleans. According to Woj , the 76ers are prepared to part with the #3 pick in 2017, the Lakers #1 pick in 2018 , and a 2021 1st round pick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Lead.