Damian Lillard is asked: 'Which current NBA player would you like to play with?' He...

So he was on asked on Twitter during the weekend about which current NBA player he'd most like to play with: But, really, what are the chances a deal could be swung to bring Davis to Portland from the New Orleans Pelicans? Is a blockbuster, player-heavy deal in the offing? As of now, league sources told The Vertical that isn't the case. Boston - everyone, really - would love to get its hands on Anthony Davis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.