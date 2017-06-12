Bringing boogie to DC

Demarcus Cousins just got traded to the Pelicans by the kings in a last ditch effort to get something for the dominant big man. The Pelicans already have that with Anthony Davis, and while having two can never be bad, they will both commend hefty paychecks and valuable minutes at the same spot ans saw no change in record once Boogie was added.

