Bacon Selected By New Orleans; Traded to Charlotte
BROOKLYN, N.Y. "With the 40Th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select Dwayne Bacon from Florida State University," said NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum from the Barclays Center. With his selection Isaac became the 12th Seminole selected in the NBA Draft who was recruited and coached by Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida State Seminoles.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC