Bacon Selected By New Orleans; Traded to Charlotte

BROOKLYN, N.Y. "With the 40Th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select Dwayne Bacon from Florida State University," said NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum from the Barclays Center. With his selection Isaac became the 12th Seminole selected in the NBA Draft who was recruited and coached by Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton.

