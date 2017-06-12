Anthony Davis rounds himself down to 6-foot-10; says 'Pelicans'...
New Orleans Pelicans forwards DeMarcus Cousins, left, and Anthony Davis joke with each other as they sit on the bench during a loss to the Denver Nuggets on April 7. New Orleans Pelicans forwards DeMarcus Cousins, left, and Anthony Davis joke with each other as they sit on the bench during a loss to the Denver Nuggets on April 7. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar said he still considers himself to be 6-foot-10, even though an official measurement by the franchise last summer actually revealed he'd grown an inch to 6-foot-11. But during his Wednesday appearance on late night television's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," he admitted to being a height denier.
