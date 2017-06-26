Anthony Davis named to NBA's All-Defe...

Anthony Davis named to NBA's All-Defensive Second Team

Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis has been named to the 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive Second Team according to a release from the league. Davis finished the season ranked second in the NBA in blocks per game , and seventh in rebounds per game snagging a career high 11.8 boards per game.

