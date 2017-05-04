The perfect pick: NBA's best screeners explain their unheralded art
The perfect pick: NBA's best screeners explain their unheralded art Count Washington's Marcin Gortat and Utah's Rody Gobert as two of the NBA's best. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pb4QLo The play starts with Washington Wizard's Marcin Gortat setting a screen on teammate John Wall's defender, giving Wall enough open space for a drive to the basket where he has options as the defense breaks down.
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
