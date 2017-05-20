The Ducks and the Draft

The NBA Draft Combine took place this week, which means that some of the top prospects will get to showcase their skills in the hopes of hearing their name called on draft night. After the Ducks finished their most successful season since their 1939 championship season, 5 of our beloved ballers declared for the NBA Draft.

