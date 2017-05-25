Sam Mitchell reportedly candidate to ...

Sam Mitchell reportedly candidate to join Pelicans' coaching staff

17 hrs ago Read more: YardBarker.com

Mitchell is a candidate to join Alvin Gentry's coaching staff with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to a report from The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski. Sources: Ex-Toronto and Minnesota coach Sam Mitchell has emerged as an assistant coaching candidate for Alvin Gentry's New Orleans staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YardBarker.com.

Chicago, IL

