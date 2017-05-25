Sam Mitchell reportedly candidate to join Pelicans' coaching staff
Mitchell is a candidate to join Alvin Gentry's coaching staff with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to a report from The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski. Sources: Ex-Toronto and Minnesota coach Sam Mitchell has emerged as an assistant coaching candidate for Alvin Gentry's New Orleans staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YardBarker.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC