Rumor: New Orleans Pelicans close to hiring Denver Nuggets associate coach Chris Finch
According to Marc Stein of...wait what is Marc Stein of these days? Anyways, according to NBA insider Marc Stein the New Orleans Pelicans are closing in on hiring Denver Nuggets Associate Head Coach Chris Finch. The New Orleans Pelicans are closing in on the hire of Nuggets assistant coach Chris Finch to join Alvin Gentry's staff, league sources say.
