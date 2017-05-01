Report: Pelicans still evaluating whether to keep Dell Demps, Alvin Gentry
Gentry, Demps and various league sources have all said it's a "day-to-day" situation, indicating there's no pressure from the calendar to choose when the team will make a firm decision about whether to keep the Pelicans' structure in place or move in a new direction for 2017-18. New Orleans was reportedly likely to fire Gentry if he didn't finish the season strong.
