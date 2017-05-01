Report: Pelicans still evaluating whe...

Report: Pelicans still evaluating whether to keep Dell Demps, Alvin Gentry

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: MSNBC

Gentry, Demps and various league sources have all said it's a "day-to-day" situation, indicating there's no pressure from the calendar to choose when the team will make a firm decision about whether to keep the Pelicans' structure in place or move in a new direction for 2017-18. New Orleans was reportedly likely to fire Gentry if he didn't finish the season strong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,802 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC