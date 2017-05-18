Please Stop with the Jimmy B. and PG1...

Please Stop with the Jimmy B. and PG13 Rumors Already-Warning this is the Best Post Ever

23 hrs ago

Danny Ainge is not going to trade for an overrated, unathletic 27 year old small forward nor will he pursue a 28 year old, peg leg player who is 75% of the player he was pre-injury. Butler is not the answer for what the Celtics need, Crowder's defense is just as good, his 3 point shot is just as good so the only thing that you are gaining in Butler is a player that is better at dribble drive.

Chicago, IL

