Pelicans surrender first-round pick t...

Pelicans surrender first-round pick to Kings after failing to jump into top-3 of NBA Draft Lottery

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NOLA.com

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, talks with New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry before the start of the NBA basketball draft lottery, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in New York. The New Orleans Pelicans surrendered their 2017 first-round pick to the Sacramento Kings after failing to move into the top three of this year's draft during Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC