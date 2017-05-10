Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas Sues Rockets, NBA over Contract Dispute

New Orleans Pelicans big man Donatas Motiejunas is reportedly nearing a settlement with the Houston Rockets and the NBA following a contractual dispute with his former employer. in the midst of an arbitration action against the Rockets and the NBA that is close to wrapping up" after the 26-year-old engaged in a drawn-out process in restricted free agency that resulted in his losing millions of dollars.

