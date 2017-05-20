New Orleans Pelicans need change, eve...

New Orleans Pelicans need change, even if it's not the head coach, general manager

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, left, and general manager Dell Demps have failed to guide the team to the playoffs in their two seasons together in New Orleans. A month has passed since the end of the New Orleans Pelicans' grim 2016-2017 campaign, and no announcement has been made about the futures of general manager Dell Demps and head coach Alvin Gentry.

