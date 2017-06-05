NBA star Quincy Pondexter has $20,000 for Fresno. But where?
The New Orleans Pelicans guard and forward tweeted Monday saying he will donate to a Fresno area that needs it most. Count ex-Washington High/Fresno State standout Matt Garza of the Milwaukee Brewers as one who doesn't want to see the school close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC