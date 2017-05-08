NBA rumors: Knicks clearing money to sign Jrue Holiday?

Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood fights around the screen of New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis while defending guard Jrue Holiday during the first quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. As the Knicks enter an offseason of uncertainty, a few things seem like attainable goals for team president Phil Jackson : While the first objective will dominate headlines and talk shows, the second is vital to the long-term success of the franchise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.