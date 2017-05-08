NBA rumors: Knicks clearing money to sign Jrue Holiday?
Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood fights around the screen of New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis while defending guard Jrue Holiday during the first quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. As the Knicks enter an offseason of uncertainty, a few things seem like attainable goals for team president Phil Jackson : While the first objective will dominate headlines and talk shows, the second is vital to the long-term success of the franchise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC