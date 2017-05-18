LeBron ties record for All-NBA First Team selections2017-05-18T18:05:43
Houston Rockets guard James Harden was unanimously voted to the 2016-17 All-NBA First Team, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James matched an NBA record with his 11th First Team selection, the NBA announced today. Harden was the only player named to the First Team on all 100 ballots, earning First Team honors for the third time in the last four seasons.
