LeBron James and Cavs have bad track record when opponent missing best player, like Isaiah Thomas

Sunday May 21 Read more: Cleveland.com

Isaiah Thomas isn't playing and the Cavaliers already have a commanding 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. But they should be wary of the Celtics, if for no other reason than some of their worst losses during the regular season came against teams who were missing their best players.

