In race for NBA minor league team, Shreveport pitches new sports arena

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler is proposing a new sports arena for her city in hopes of securing a bid for the New Orleans Pelicans' NBA D-League basketball team. "Shreveport is extremely excited to be invited by the Pelicans to submit an RFP for their NBA D-League team," Tyler says in a news release.

Chicago, IL

