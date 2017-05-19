Chinese fighter flew inverted above U...

Chinese fighter flew inverted above US Air Force jet over Yellow Sea

Friday May 19

Latest News: 2 Chinese fighter jets buzz within 150 feet of US nuke 'sniffer' aircraft over East China Sea - RT Chinese fighter jets have reportedly flown in an " unprofessional " manner near a US Air Force aircraft flying above the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, according to a US official cited in a CNN report . The intercept was deemed unprofessional "due to the manoeuvres by the Chinese pilot, as well as the speeds and proximity of both aircraft", she added, saying a military investigation was underway.

Chicago, IL

