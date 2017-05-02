Chances of Serge Ibaka Coming to Denver

Apr 4, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis and forward DeMarcus Cousins during the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports Denver is in need of a solid power forward to pair with Jokic and Serge Ibaka would be a perfect fit, but what are the realistic chances of him coming to the Mile High? The Denver Nuggets need to invest in a physical power forward to help protect the paint.

