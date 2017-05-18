Bulls forward Jimmy Butler named to the All-NBA third team
APRIL 26: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2017 at TD Garden in Boston, MA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
