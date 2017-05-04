Broome exploring NBA minor league team for Baton Rouge

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is pitching the New Orleans Pelicans to make Baton Rouge the site of the planned Pelicans-affiliated G-League basketball team. The Pelicans have been eyeing a minor league squad since 2012, when Tom Benson purchased the franchise, Douglas Miller, communications-broadcasting manager for the Saints and Pelicans, says in an email.

