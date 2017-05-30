Avery Bradley, Celtics stun Cavs in Game 3, 111-108
Avery Bradley's 3-pointer touched every part of the rim and fell in with 0.1 seconds remaining, and the Celtics stunned the Cavs 111-108 in Game 3 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night at The Q. The loss snapped the Cavs' 13-game winning streak that dated back to Game 5 of the Finals. It is just their second home defeat in the playoffs by an Eastern team since the start of the 2015 playoffs.
