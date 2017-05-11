At least one NBA player bought Big Ba...

At least one NBA player bought Big Baller Brand shoes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: USA Today

At least one NBA player bought Big Baller Brand shoes New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Crawford said on Twitter he bought Big Baller Brand shoes. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pCUSmi While most of the sports world is making jokes about the Big Baller Brand shoes these days, one guy who isn't laughing is New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Crawford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC