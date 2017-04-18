You make the call: Should the Pelican...

You make the call: Should the Pelicans re-sign Jrue Holiday? | Poll

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday reacts after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in New Orleans. One of the biggest uncertainties facing the New Orleans Pelicans this summer is whether they will be able to re-sign guard Jrue Holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC