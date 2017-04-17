Will the New Orleans Pelicans ever get back Quincy Pondexter after two lost seasons?
The small forward missed two complete seasons because of a variety of surgeries and prolonged recoveries on his left knee, unable to even reach the active roster since the 2015 playoffs. It's why Pondexter's future may be in jeopardy, even with a year remaining on his contract.
