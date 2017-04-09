Was trading away Buddy Hield a good move for the Pelicans?
Going in to the 2016 NBA Draft, Buddy Hield was viewed as one of the players with the most "superstar" quality and talent. Coming from the University of Oklahoma, Hield was just that in college, averaging 25 points per game with an astonishing 46% field goal percentage from beyond the arc, a stat most college players don't exhibit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC