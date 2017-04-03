Ticket to ride: Cheick Diallo made seven trips to the NBA D-League,...

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Cheick Diallo scored 15.0 points per game and shot 50.2 percent from the floor in 26 games in the NBA Development League. The 20-year-old native of Mali, drafted by the Pelicans last June in the second round, speaks four languages and excels in two sports, but he hasn't yet earned his driver's license.

