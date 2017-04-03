Ticket to ride: Cheick Diallo made seven trips to the NBA D-League,...

Ticket to ride: Cheick Diallo made se...

14 hrs ago

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Cheick Diallo scored 15.0 points per game and shot 50.2 percent from the floor in 26 games in the NBA Development League. The 20-year-old native of Mali, drafted by the Pelicans last June in the second round, speaks four languages and excels in two sports, but he hasn't yet earned his driver's license.

Chicago, IL

