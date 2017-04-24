Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Jrue Holiday, a New Orleans Pelicans point guard, received the March NBA Cares Community Assist Award recognizing his donation of $31,000 to the Greater New Orleans Foundation for tornado relief efforts. Holiday also was recognized for appearing in the NBA's campaigns promoting gender equality.

