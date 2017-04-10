Stephen Curry, NBA, Kaiser Permanente...

Stephen Curry, NBA, Kaiser Permanente Take On Mental Health Issues

NBA superstar Stephen Curry reveals the personal struggle of dealing with skepticism he needs to " Overcome " by training his mind in the same way he trains his body. This new spot, from Translation, is launching as part of the new "Train the Mind" campaign from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente.

Chicago, IL

