Soloman Hill giving Pelicans boost as defender and leader ... with an occasional scoring punch

New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill goes to the basket in front of Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. ORG XMIT: LAGH107 New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill goes to the basket in front of Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.