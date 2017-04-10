Seven Wildcats Headed to NBA Playoffs

Another banner NBA season for former Kentucky men's basketball players ended Wednesday, closing the book on yet another year of broken records, historic individual performances and an ever-growing presence for the nation's most prolific NBA-producing program. A total of 26 Kentucky Wildcats saw action in the NBA this season far and away more than any other school in the country after starting the year with 24 players on an opening-day roster.

