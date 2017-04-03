Rockets' Ryan Anderson set to practic...

Rockets' Ryan Anderson set to practice Thursday with potential to

Houston Chronicle

Rockets forward Ryan Anderson is scheduled on Thursday to go through his first practice since he sprained his right ankle March 24 against the Pelicans and if he shows enough progress, to play Friday against the Pistons. "It depends on how he responds to treatment," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said.

Chicago, IL

